Royals' Cole Ragans Recovery Takes Another Turn for the Worse

The Kansas City Royals cannot seem to catch a break with injuries this season. From Opening Day through the present, injuries have impacted players throughout the roster, with some even seeing their seasons come to an early end.

Kansas City's pitching staff has had its share of injury issues this season. The injuries have impacted both the bullpen and the starting rotation, including one key pitcher who has spent significant time on the injured list.

Royals ace Cole Ragans has been sidelined since May 6 with a left elbow injury. After suffering setbacks in his recovery process, Ragans received another discouraging update regarding his return to the mound.

Cole Ragans is likely to need surgery

May 6, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans (55) pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Star's Jaylon Thompson reported ahead of Tuesday's game that Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Ragans will likely undergo a surgical procedure.

"We anticipate it being a surgical procedure. We don't know, as of right now, what it means. He's got to see another doctor as well, but we anticipate it being surgical," Quatraro said, according to Thompson.

This is a major setback for the left-hander, who has a lengthy history of injuries throughout his professional career.

Ragans has already undergone Tommy John surgery not once, but twice, in 2018 and 2019.

After finishing fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2024, there were high expectations for Ragans entering the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old's season was once again impacted by injuries, as he logged just 61 2/3 innings. He missed time with both a left groin strain and a left rotator cuff strain.

This past offseason, Ragans' primary focus was getting healthy. He even declined the opportunity to pitch in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and instead dedicated his offseason to recovery.

That makes this latest injury update even more frustrating for Ragans.

There has been no update regarding the type of surgery Ragans may require or a timeline for his return. However, if the left-hander undergoes surgery, there is a strong possibility his 2026 season will come to an early end.

So far this season, Ragans has logged 35 1/3 innings, posting a 4.84 ERA while striking out 45 batters.

Ragans has proven how valuable he can be when healthy, making back-to-back injury-shortened seasons all the more unfortunate.