The Kansas City Royals have not stayed quiet this offseason, making moves in hopes of improving upon their disappointing 2026 campaign. While Kansas City has started addressing its pitching issues, a potential trade could help fill one of the Royals' other major voids.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle recently proposed a trade that would send Vinnie Pasquantino and Steven Zobac to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Lars Nootbaar and Druw Jones.

While Pasquantino struggled at times last season, there is no denying the offensive production he has provided in recent years. Losing him would be a significant move for Kansas City, but the proposed deal could give the Royals more flexibility throughout their lineup.

The first player Kansas City would receive in return is Nootbaar, who would give the Royals another experienced option in the outfield. The 29-year-old hit .239 with eight home runs, 33 RBIs and a .721 OPS across 90 games in 2026.

While those numbers would not necessarily replace Pasquantino's offensive production, Nootbaar would provide Kansas City with a solid outfield option and defensive versatility.

Jones would be the second player Kansas City would get in the proposed trade, making him an intriguing addition to the Royals' organization. The 22-year-old hit .271 with seven home runs, 54 RBIs and 38 stolen bases across 116 games in Double-A this season. He also paired those stats with a .361 on-base percentage.

While Jones has yet to make his major league debut, his ability to play the outfield along with his offensive ability would make him a valuable addition as he continues to develop. The Royals would have a chance to help him develop into a more complete player.

Despite Pasquantino's 2026 season, Kansas City would be taking a risk by moving him. However, the Royals have made it clear they intend to be aggressive this offseason, and so far, they have followed through. That could make the first baseman a serious trade candidate.