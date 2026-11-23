Entering the offseason, the Kansas City Royals had clear voids to fill both on the mound and at the plate. While the Royals have started to address their pitching needs with the six-player trade involving the Seattle Mariners that sent Maikel Garcia to Seattle, there is still work to be done.

Offensive production from the outfield has been something Kansas City has lacked for several seasons. While Jac Caglianone emerged this past year, the Royals still need additional help at the position.

When looking specifically at the free-agent market, one player who could make sense for the Royals is longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.

Happ is coming off his 10th season with Chicago and will enter free agency for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old brings several strengths to the table, backed by an established track record at the major league level.

One of the biggest strengths of Happ’s game is his availability. The veteran outfielder appeared in 156 games during the 2026 season. He finished with a .218/.326/.412 slash line, along with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Power is what stands out most when discussing Happ as a potential fit for the Royals. While his batting average took a step back, his ability to hit for power and provide a middle-of-the-order presence could add some much-needed pop to Kansas City's lineup.

Another thing the Royals would really appreciate about Happ is his outstanding defense. He is what you would call a web gem in the outfield, as he has earned four career Gold Glove Awards.

Happ isn't a player who would completely transform a lineup, and quite frankly, that's not what Kansas City needs. The Royals already have that in Bobby Witt Jr., supported by Caglianone, Carter Jensen and Vinnie Pasquantino. When it comes to the outfield, Kansas City needs a power bat who can provide some big swings in the middle or bottom half of the lineup. That's where Happ comes into play.

As the offseason progresses, finding an outfielder remains one of Kansas City's top priorities. With that in mind, Happ is a name worth monitoring as the Royals look to address their needs.