The Kansas City Royals have several needs to address this offseason if they want to return to contention in 2027. The club's top priorities come as no surprise, with bolstering the pitching staff and finding a right-handed-hitting outfielder at the top of the list.

With that being said, addressing those needs correctly won't come cheap. It may require the front office to make some difficult decisions, including one that could involve one of Kansas City's most productive hitters over the past couple of seasons.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino could emerge as a serious trade candidate as the offseason progresses. With two seasons of team control remaining before he becomes a free agent, the 29-year-old could bring valuable trade assets to help improve Kansas City's roster.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently compiled a list of one potential trade candidate for each major league team. When discussing the Royals, Feinsand identified Pasquantino as a possible trade candidate.

“Kansas City could look to trade Pasquantino, who is under control for two more seasons prior to free agency, to address their need for starting pitching or a right-handed-hitting outfielder,” Feinsand wrote.

Defensively, filling Pasquantino's void at first base wouldn't be the difficult part. Despite being a Gold Glove finalist this season, the Royals have other options who could take over at the position.

"Moving Pasquantino would open a spot for Jac Caglianone to return to his natural position," Feinsand said.

While Caglianone would most likely be the first option to replace Pasquantino at first base if he were traded, Salvador Perez is also capable of filling the position. With Carter Jensen expected to spend more time behind the dish, Perez could receive more opportunities at first base.

However, moving Pasquantino would leave a significant hole in the heart of the Royals' lineup. While the first baseman was limited by injury in 2026 and got off to a slow start, he still finished the season on a high note. There is no denying the production he has provided and the run-producing role he has played in recent years. Losing that would certainly leave something missing from Kansas City's lineup.