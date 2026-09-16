Royals Get Maikel Garcia Back From Injured List as Season Winds Down
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Ahead of Tuesday's 4-2 series-opening loss to the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals announced that infielder Maikel Garcia had returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A.
Much like the rest of the Royals' roster, Garcia has been limited this season due to a number of injuries. The most recent injury he returned from was a left hamstring strain he suffered nearly one month ago.
Before that, he dealt with a left hand muscle strain that sidelined him for nearly two months. Even before that, he strained his right hamstring. Garcia avoided a stint on the injured list with the right hamstring injury but still missed six games.
Garcia is coming off a breakout 2025 season that was filled with career firsts and highs. That led to Kansas City signing the third baseman to a five-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $57.5 million through the 2030 season, with a club option for 2031.
This year has been an unfortunate one for Garcia when it comes to his health. He has logged just 286 at-bats this season while slashing .266/.323/.381. The right-handed hitter was featured in the starting lineup during Tuesday's game.
Garcia went hitless in his first game back from his latest injured list stint but was able to draw a walk. He was not featured in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game.
I can imagine Garcia will be taking it easy as the season nears its final week. The hope is that the All-Star can fully heal and return in 2027 and produce at the high level he showed in 2025.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn