Royals Get Maikel Garcia Back From Injured List as Season Winds Down

Ahead of Tuesday's 4-2 series-opening loss to the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals announced that infielder Maikel Garcia had returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A.

Much like the rest of the Royals' roster, Garcia has been limited this season due to a number of injuries. The most recent injury he returned from was a left hamstring strain he suffered nearly one month ago.

Before that, he dealt with a left hand muscle strain that sidelined him for nearly two months. Even before that, he strained his right hamstring. Garcia avoided a stint on the injured list with the right hamstring injury but still missed six games.

Garcia is coming off a breakout 2025 season that was filled with career firsts and highs. That led to Kansas City signing the third baseman to a five-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $57.5 million through the 2030 season, with a club option for 2031.

This year has been an unfortunate one for Garcia when it comes to his health. He has logged just 286 at-bats this season while slashing .266/.323/.381. The right-handed hitter was featured in the starting lineup during Tuesday's game.

Garcia went hitless in his first game back from his latest injured list stint but was able to draw a walk. He was not featured in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game.

I can imagine Garcia will be taking it easy as the season nears its final week. The hope is that the All-Star can fully heal and return in 2027 and produce at the high level he showed in 2025.