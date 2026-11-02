Royals Had Four Gold Glove Finalists but Came Away Empty-Handed

The Kansas City Royals entered the 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award announcements on Sunday with four finalists. However, all four fell short, leaving the club without a Gold Glove winner.

Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey and Nick Loftin were all named American League finalists at shortstop, first base, second base and third base, respectively. However, each player fell short in his respective category.

Witt, a two-time reigning Gold Glove winner and one-time Platinum Glove winner, was looking to secure his third consecutive award at shortstop. Instead, the superstar was beaten out by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, who earned his first career Gold Glove.

The Royals’ other finalists also came up short. Pasquantino finished behind Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker, while Massey was beaten out by Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young. Loftin, who took over at third base for an injured Maikel Garcia, finished behind Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin.

While none of the Royals’ infielders came out on top, having the entire infield recognized as a finalist is still an accomplishment worth celebrating.

Witt remained one of Kansas City’s most reliable defenders and one of the best in the league. The shortstop made 140 starts at the position, recording a .981 fielding percentage and 326 assists. He also finished with the third-most outs above average in the league at 24.

Massey also excelled at second base, recording 11 outs above average. Pasquantino turned 93 double plays at first base, while Loftin finished with six outs above average at third base.

Although the Royals came away without any hardware, having all four infielders named finalists highlights just how defensively sound the group is. Kansas City has the talent to continue competing for Gold Glove honors for years to come.