Royals Make Multiple Roster Moves as Offseason Preparations Begin

The Kansas City Royals have done some roster cleaning, making several moves. The Royals outrighted not one but five right-handed pitchers to Triple-A Omaha.

According to the Royals' transactions tracker, Mason Black, Connor Seabold, Alex Lange, Alec Marsh and Easton McGee have all been outrighted to the Storm Chasers. These moves open spots on Kansas City's 40-man roster as the Royals begin preparing for the 2027 season.

Lange experienced some struggles during his first season with the Royals after joining the team from the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander posted a 6.75 ERA across 60 innings this season. Lange is eligible for free agency and could look for another opportunity elsewhere after losing his spot on Kansas City's 40-man roster.

In 17 games with Kansas City, Black posted a 4.31 ERA across 31 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old issued 20 walks while recording 19 strikeouts. Unlike Lange, Black is not eligible for free agency.

Marsh, Seabold and McGee have all elected free agency after being outrighted. Marsh underwent labrum surgery and missed the entire 2025 and 2026 seasons. He previously posted a 4.53 ERA across 129 innings in 2024.

Seabold spent time with three different teams in 2026, totaling 24 innings and posting a 5.25 ERA. He also dealt with a right lat strain that affected his availability late in the season.

McGee had a small sample size in 2026, logging just 11 1/3 innings while spending time with both the Royals and Milwaukee Brewers. He finished the season with a 7.15 ERA and will now look to explore opportunities with other organizations.

As Kansas City looks to improve upon its disappointing 69-93 record this season, the Royals will look to bolster their roster. These moves provide flexibility as the team gets ready for the 2027 season.