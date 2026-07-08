Royals' Jac Caglianone to Showcase Power in 2026 MLB Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star Week is just around the corner. The Kansas City Royals have two players heading to Philadelphia to participate in this year's All-Star Game.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Wacha will represent Kansas City at Citizens Bank Park on July 14.

An announcement made Wednesday is sending another Royals player to Philadelphia. However, he will be there for a different reason.

Jac Caglianone will participate in the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby

Jun 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royals young slugger Jac Caglianone announced Wednesday that he will participate in this year's 2026 MLB Home Run Derby.

Caglianone will become the sixth Royals player to participate in the derby. The most recent was Witt in 2024, when he finished as the runner-up with a total of 50 home runs.

It is no secret that Caglianone can hit the long ball. His power has been on display throughout his professional career. This season, he has broken out, and he has been showcasing that power all season long.

The 23-year-old currently leads the Royals with 14 home runs. Much of that production came during a monstrous June, when he caught fire at the plate. He hit nine home runs during the month.

If there was any doubt about how hard Caglianone hits the ball, his metrics say it all. According to Statcast, he has an average exit velocity of 93.7 mph.

He also owns a 57.2% hard-hit rate, which ranks in the 98th percentile.

His longest major league home run came during his rookie season last year. Caglianone launched a 466-foot home run with an exit velocity of 110.8 mph.

During his time at the University of Florida, Caglianone crushed a baseball a projected 516 feet.

Throwing to Caglianone will be his father, who previously pitched to him during the 2024 Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby.

Caglianone has wowed many around the league with his power and some of the home runs he has hit. It will be entertaining to watch him compete in this year's Home Run Derby.