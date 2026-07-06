Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Receives First Career All-Star Starting Assignment

The Kansas City Royals have endured a disappointing 2026 season. Despite the team's struggles, one player has continued to perform at a high level.

Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is in the midst of another phenomenal season. At the plate and in the field, Witt continues to show why he is one of the best players in baseball.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is quickly approaching on July 14. While Witt earned All-Star selections in both 2024 and 2025, he had never been voted in as a starter. That changed this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. named All-Star starter for first time in career

Jun 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after injuring his knee in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was announced Saturday that Witt not only earned another All-Star selection, but was also named the American League's starting shortstop.

The past two seasons, Witt has been selected to the All-Star Game as a reserve. In 2024, Trea Turner was the American League's starting shortstop, while Jacob Wilson earned the starting nod in 2025.

This year, it is Witt's turn. With the season the 26-year-old is having, being named the starting shortstop should come as no surprise.

Following the announcement, Witt shared his appreciation for all the fans who voted for him.

Thank you to all the fans who voted for the All-Star Game! It’s an honor to represent the Royals and the AL in Philadelphia!



It was even more special to get the news on America 250. Grateful and proud!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EU6XpuPQkw — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) July 5, 2026

The shortstop is currently slashing .290/.362/.466 with 12 home runs and 20 doubles in 328 at-bats. Witt also ranks second in MLB with 30 stolen bases.

Witt has been hitting the ball hard all season. That stems from his 93.2 mph average exit velocity and 52.8% hard-hit rate, according to Statcast.

He also holds a .310 xBA, which ranks in the 100th percentile.

Paired with his offensive success, he has showcased his defensive skills seemingly every game by making highlight-reel plays. He also has the second-most Outs Above Average in MLB with 17.

It was only a matter of time before Witt was named an All-Star starter. He has broken out over the past few seasons, establishing himself as one of baseball's best.

Now, he can add All-Star starter to his already impressive resume.

Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha will join his teammate Witt at this year's All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Witt and Wacha were the only two players from Kansas City selected this year.

Both players were well deserving of their selections with the campaigns they have put together this season.