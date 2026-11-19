The Kansas City Royals are left with a significant void to fill following their trade with the Seattle Mariners. Kansas City sent third baseman Maikel Garcia to Seattle in exchange for three major league pitchers, most notable being Bryce Miller. While the move addresses the team's need for pitching, the Royals now must find a replacement at third base.

When looking internally, Nick Loftin appears to be the leading option. He is reliable defensively, as he was a Gold Glove finalist this season. At the plate, while Loftin put together the most productive season of his career, his production still falls short of Garcia's. He hit .240/.322/.388 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.

Kansas City could also look outside the organization for an established replacement, with several options available in free agency and on the trade market. Here are three potential targets the Royals could pursue.

Teruaki Sato, Free Agent

One of the most intriguing players available this offseason is Japanese infielder Teruaki Sato. Not only is he an option at third base, but he is one of the more interesting players on the market.

Sato is 27 years old and is coming off an outstanding season with the Hanshin Tigers. He won the Central League Triple Crown after hitting .306 with an eye-catching 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. He also earned the league's MVP award in 2025 after hitting 40 home runs.

Of course, there are some concerns about how Sato's strikeout rate and defensive ability will translate to MLB. However, his power potential makes him an intriguing addition to a Royals lineup that could certainly benefit from more offensive production.

Isaac Paredes, Trade Candidate

Another option Kansas City could explore is Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes. He is coming off a productive 2026 campaign in which he hit .262 with 25 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .807 OPS across 155 games.

The Astros exercised Paredes' $13.35 million club option for 2027. However, Houston's infield situation is worth monitoring, especially with Carlos Correa expected to return healthy. That could create an opportunity for Kansas City to explore a potential trade.

Paredes is just 27 years old and remains under team control, making him an appealing trade target. He brings both power and run-producing ability, two areas the Royals are looking to improve as they bolster their lineup.

Alec Bohm, Free Agent

Free-agent third baseman Alec Bohm is another established infielder who could make sense for the Royals. At 30 years old, he is older than the other options. In 2026, Bohm hit .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs across 155 games.

Although his overall production has taken a step back, Bohm still demonstrated an ability to drive in runs. With players like Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen providing on-base ability, having a hitter like Bohm behind them who can bring runners home is exactly what Kansas City is looking to add to its lineup.

Bohm also brings considerable major league experience, having just completed his seventh season, all with the Phillies. His experience, right-handed bat and potential availability without requiring Kansas City to part with prospects could make him an option worth pursuing.

Regardless, the Royals have options. As a team that has historically prioritized defense, Loftin fits that mold. But who knows? Maybe Kansas City is changing its identity, and that starts with trading away Garcia.