Royals May Have Struck Gold With 2 Rising Pitching Prospects

The Kansas City Royals have a pair of pitching prospects in their farm system who are generating plenty of buzz. Their success on the mound has not only drawn attention within the organization, but is also beginning to put them on the radar across baseball.

On Thursday, Keith Law of The Athletic released his updated Top 50 MLB prospects list.

Within that top 50, the Royals had two prospects recognized for the strong seasons they have put together so far.

Kendry Chourio landed within the top 25

Right-handed pitcher Kendry Chourio has been dominant since the Royals signed him as an international free agent in January 2025. His performance this season helped him earn the No. 22 spot on Law's updated rankings.

The 18-year-old currently owns a 1.71 ERA through his first 31 2/3 innings with the Columbia Fireflies, along with a 0.95 WHIP. He has held opposing hitters to a .203 batting average while walking just six batters all season.

Chourio has allowed just 11 walks in 83 innings throughout his minor league career.

He commands his arsenal exceptionally well. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and is complemented by a curveball that consistently finds the strike zone while generating swings and misses. He also mixes in a kick changeup and a slider.

The 6-foot, 160-pound right-hander is off to an impressive start to his professional career and is quickly becoming a prospect to watch in the Royals' farm system.

Justin Lamkin breaks into the top 50

Justin Lamkin checked in at No. 44 on Law's rankings. The No. 71 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has quickly found success on the mound.

The 21-year-old opened the season with the Quad Cities River Bandits, where he posted a 1.27 ERA across 28 1/3 innings while recording 38 strikeouts. He held opposing hitters to a .155 batting average and posted a 0.92 WHIP.

That performance earned him a promotion to Kansas City's Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Since then, he has logged 11 1/3 innings while continuing to generate strikeouts, recording 15 so far.

Lamkin's fastball sits in the low 90s, but it plays up on hitters. His arsenal also includes a gyro slider, a changeup and a recently added curveball.

In 2026, Lamkin has posted a 2.04 ERA across 39 2/3 innings while racking up 53 strikeouts. It's safe to say the left-hander has shown an ability to fill up the strike zone and miss bats.

These two pitchers are names to watch as they continue their development in the Royals' system. So far, Kansas City's 2025 draft class and international signings appear to be off to an impressive start.