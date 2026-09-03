Royals’ Noah Cameron, Jac Caglianone Take Home AL Honors After Dominant August

The Kansas City Royals had their best month of baseball this season in August. The organization flipped a switch and began a late-season surge, going 16-11 for its best record in any month this year.

The Royals’ offense woke up and started producing again following a rough month of July. Kansas City scored 130 runs in August while hitting 29 home runs.

While the team as a whole performed well, two players in particular had outstanding months, so much so that they were recognized for their strong play.

Noah Cameron, Jac Caglianone receive August honors

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after hitting a single against the Athletics during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was announced Thursday that Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron and outfielder Jac Caglianone were named the American League Pitcher and Player of the Month, respectively. Both had outstanding months in August during their sophomore seasons.

Cameron made one change that has completely turned his season around. What might that change be, you may ask? Well, the 27-year-old started calling his own pitches, and that has made all the difference.

The southpaw ended the month with a 1.87 ERA across 33 2/3 innings, along with 24 strikeouts. Cameron’s month was highlighted by his first career complete-game shutout, when he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He finished that outing allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

Cameron’s recent success on the mound has been entertaining, to say the least. He has also started to pitch his way into a bigger role for 2027. With uncertainty surrounding the Royals’ pitching staff heading into next season, Cameron could be a key piece of that group.

Then there is the young slugger in Caglianone, who is not only in the midst of a breakout season but is showing no signs of slowing down. August was a month that dropped jaws with the way he swung the bat.

In 95 at-bats, Caglianone slashed .411/.429/.684 with a 1.113 OPS, along with six home runs and 26 RBIs. The power and consistency we saw from the 23-year-old were out of this world, creating plenty of optimism for the impact he could have on Kansas City’s lineup moving forward.

This marks the first time the Royals have had a duo win these honors since George Brett and Bret Saberhagen did so in 1985. What a month it was for these two sophmore players.