Royals’ Noah Cameron Keeps Building Momentum With Another Impressive Outing

We are now entering the final stretch of the 2026 MLB regular season. While this year has not gone the way the Kansas City Royals intended, there have still been a handful of positive takeaways.

One major takeaway is what we have seen from starting pitcher Noah Cameron in the second half of the season. With the future of the Royals’ starting rotation looking uncertain due to the injuries it has suffered this season, Cameron has emerged as a bright spot.

That was on display in Kansas City’s 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, when Cameron delivered yet another impressive outing.

Noah Cameron impresses again in outing against Arizona

Aug 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals pitcher Noah Cameron (65) pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Cameron pitched six strong innings, allowing just three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven batters. Cameron’s success has taken off since the change to calling his own games.

With each outing since that change, Cameron continues to pitch his way into a larger role in Kansas City’s rotation in 2027. Most recently, Cameron was named American League Pitcher of the Month for August after posting a 1.87 ERA over 33 2/3 innings.

Cameron’s season ERA has now dropped below 4.00, sitting at 3.93 over 160 1/3 innings. He has also recorded 145 strikeouts. The 27-year-old is coming off an impressive rookie season in which he posted a 2.99 ERA over 138 1/3 innings, setting high expectations for his sophomore campaign.

After a bumpy start to the year, the decision to begin calling his own pitches has helped Cameron completely flip the trajectory of his season. With the way he is throwing the ball right now, he is pitching his way into the top half of the Royals’ rotation and could emerge as a legitimate No. 3 starter in 2027.