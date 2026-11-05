Royals Prospect David Shields Reflects on 2026 Season: Royals Pipeline

Kansas City Royals pitching prospect David Shields continues to develop his craft following a successful 2026 campaign. The left-hander joined Jared Perkins on the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network.

Perkins and Shields discussed the left-hander’s journey to professional baseball, his development within the Royals organization and what he learned throughout the past season.

Shields grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and attended Mt. Lebanon High School before forgoing his senior season to enter the MLB Draft. Kansas City selected him, kick-starting his professional career and providing him with an opportunity to develop within the farm system.

Shields discussed adjusting to the increased workload and competition at the professional level, which has been his biggest challenge so far. After pitching in more than 20 games and logging 140 innings in 2026, the young left-hander has continued to learn the importance of maintaining his strength, consistency and mobility throughout a long season.

Shields also then talked about the importance of understanding what kind of pitcher he is. Rather than overpowering hitters with velocity, the left-hander has focused on his command and ability to control the strike zone.

The southpaw also touched on the importance of pitching inside and adjusting his approach against opposing hitters.

Perkins and Shields also dove into the pitcher’s experience playing alongside several talented prospects in the Kansas City organization. The Quad Cities team won a championship in 2026, providing valuable experience as the young players continue working their way toward the major leagues.

This and much more was discussed in the interview, which can be found in the latest edition of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network.