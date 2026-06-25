Royals Rookie Carter Jensen Turning Heads During Impressive Hitting Streak

The Kansas City Royals have found an offensive spark over the past several games. They have been swinging the bat well and putting runs on the board.

Over their last eight games, the Royals have scored 55 runs.

While much of the attention has been on young slugger Jac Caglianone, who has put together a monster month of June at the plate, another young Royals hitter has quietly caught fire over the past couple of weeks.

Carter Jensen is catching fire at the plate

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates toward fans after hitting a double against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rookie catcher Carter Jensen entered the 2026 season with high expectations after an impressive debut month last September.

In his first 60 major league at-bats last season, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with a .941 OPS, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

That performance gave Royals fans plenty to be excited about entering the 2026 season. It also made Jensen one of the leading candidates for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Jensen is off to a solid start this season. He leads Kansas City with 42 RBIs and ranks second on the team with 11 home runs, behind Jac Caglianone's 14.

His recent production has been especially impressive and is an encouraging sign for the future. Over his last 49 at-bats, the rookie has slashed .367/.436/.612 with a 1.049 OPS.

Jensen also carries an impressive 16-game hitting streak. He extended it Thursday with a two-run home run in the ninth inning that broke up the Tampa Bay Rays' no-hit bid.

Much like Caglianone, Jensen is putting together a strong month of June at the plate. The catcher is batting .278 with three home runs and 14 RBIs this month.

Watching Jensen and Caglianone help carry the offense in the absence of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino has been exciting to watch.

It's been especially encouraging after the Royals spent the offseason banking on continued development from both young sluggers.

Kansas City hoped Jensen and Caglianone would make an impact on the lineup in 2026. Lately, that's exactly what they have done.

Seeing the young players make such an impact on the lineup provides plenty of optimism for the future. It will be exciting to watch both continue to develop and produce as the season progresses.