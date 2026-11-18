The 2026 season was the last one, for now, as a Royal for Maikel Garcia, as the Gold Glove-winning third baseman was traded to the Seattle Mariners for a package of starting pitchers highlighted by Bryce Miller. Jeff Passan revealed the news shortly after it was rumored that Garcia was being floated in trade talks.

Garcia's 2026 was tumultuous as he dealt with various injuries and slashed .268/.334/.381 for an OPS of .715 and wRC+ of 99. He has put together a stellar season in 2025, which saw him win his first Gold Glove and get some votes for MVP. That was good enough for him to secure a five-year, $57.5 million deal with the Royals. His tenure with the Royals comes to an end after five seasons, and the Mariners will have Garcia under control for at least three more seasons.

The Return in the Maikel Garcia Trade

Sep 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller (50) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In return, the Royals will be getting plenty of starting pitching help, headlined by Bryce Miller. Miller is a 28-year-old pitcher who has had some solid seasons, but injuries and inconsistencies have hurt his career so far. In 2026, he posted a 4.17 ERA in 118.2 innings of work and had some solid underlying numbers despite the ERA. His main issue, however, has been the long ball as his career average is 1.33 HR/9.

Miller sports a deep arsenal highlighted by a mid-90s fastball, a splitter, slider, sinker, sweeper, cutter, and curve. The Royals also get left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer and right-handed starter Logan Evans in the deal. Garcia, James McArthur, and L.P. Langevin are heading to the Mariners in the deal.

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