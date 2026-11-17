Vinnie Pasquantino's time as a Royal could come to an end this offseason as he has emerged as a trade candidate. With the Royals' many holes needing to be filled, moving on from the fan-favorite first baseman could help fill other holes on the roster.

The move would potentially make Jac Caglianone return to his natural position at first base, while the Royals get younger controllable players in return for the "Pasquatch." So, what would a potential return look like for the Royals and which teams would be interested?

Mets Need a First Baseman and Vinnie is a Cheaper Option Than Others

If there were a team that needed a first baseman, it would be the Mets, as they didn't have the best first base play last season. Vinnie makes sense for them to target as well due to his contract and being paid $7.1 million, leaving the Mets more able to target high-profile free agents. For the Royals, the Mets make sense as a trade destination since they have a plethora of starting pitching options and outfield options.

Mike Phillips of the Mets on SI mapped out a potential deal centered around Brett Baty, Zac Thornton, and Ryan Clifford. That is a pretty solid deal for Vinnie all-in-all. The Royals get two guys who can play outfield and have potential with the bat, even if it hasn't been actualized yet, and a starting pitcher in Thornton who fits the Royals pitching philosophy.

Baty hasn't quite panned out in New York, but he is a guy who can play anywhere and has some pop. He is definitely a guy for whom a change of scenery would make a lot of sense, and the Royals could slot him into the corner outfield spots, despite not being the best defender. He has good average exit velocity, barrel rate, and bat speed, but the results haven't gone his way. The downside is that he is a big swing-and-miss candidate.

Thornton is an intriguing arm that the Royals would love, as he is pretty much a lefty Seth Lugo. He throws seven pitches and pitches to contact while also being 24 and under team control till 2033. In 2026, he got his first major league action and was serviceable with a 3.42 ERA, but the underlying metrics are a little scary. He didn't do much well, outside of limiting walks and generating chase, in 84.1 innings of work. His calling card is his command, however, and he limits walks with the best of them, so there is some intrigue in his profile.

Clifford is an interesting prospect who was a top-100 prospect, but has struggled in recent years in the minor leagues. He is only 23 years old and projects to be a corner outfielder with power, as he struggled at first base in 2026 with nine errors. His value as a prospect is low after a bad 2026, so he is another guy who might need a change of scenery. He also fits exactly what the Royals want in the outfield, a potential impact bat.

This is a solid deal for the Royals and would be more in line with the current contention window, even with all the question marks on the Mets players. Let's move on to another team that needs a first baseman.

D-Backs Need Stability at First Base

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks need a first baseman who can provide stability as they trotted out six last season, with Tim Tawa taking the majority of the starts. While Vinnie has an injury history, he has played at least 114 games in the past three seasons, all at 1B. Tawa played 51 games at the spot, and he led the D-backs in appearances at the position. A trade makes sense for the D-backs and they have plenty of arms that the Royals could get in return.

This deal would heavily feature pitching prospects coming from the D-backs, as their system is full of them. Some of those arms the Royals could potentially call for are Mitch Bratt, Ashton Izzi, Kohl Drake, Cristian Mena, and Junior Sanchez. Ideally, a deal would center around Bratt or Izzi, as they are the closest to the majors and have solid profiles with one or two of the other arms listed included.

Bratt is a command expert who limits hard contact, but lacks in swing and miss currently. He is 23 years old, so he has some time to develop, and some tweaks to his profile could see him become a middle-of-the-rotation guy. Izzi is another command expert, but has more zip on his fastball, as he sits in the mid-90s. He sports a gyro slider, a sweeper, and a changeup. He also fits what the Royals want: a pitch-to-contact style with the ability to generate grounders, and he can get some Ks as well.

Drake is similar to Bratt, but is 26, 6'5", and has a plus changeup rather than plus breaking pitches. The issue with Drake, however, is that he is more of a flyball pitcher, and he didn't have a great first cup of coffee in the majors. Mena and Sanchez are the biggest question marks for different reasons.

Mena has had a long injury history, but when he pitches, the talent shines through. He sports a good fastball with a 60-grade curveball and a 55-grade slider, with a changeup thrown in the low 90s. The floor for him is being a reliever, but the ceiling is a top-of-the-rotation guy. Sanchez is a guy who has solid stuff, but nothing that overpowers batters. While he has improved every season, the question of a move to the bullpen is always there, but if he continues to improve, he can be a solid back-of-the-rotation guy at 5'10".

Conclusion

If the Royals think they can get a solid return for Vinnie Pasquantino, then it wouldn't be the worst time to trade him, especially if it is that Mets deal. There aren't a ton of 1B-hungry teams at the moment, so the market won't be as ravenous for Vinnie, I believe, this offseason. Either way, trading Vinnie is an option for the Royals to fill some gaps and get some intriguing young talent.

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