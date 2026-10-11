Royals Veteran Emerges as Key Piece of Kansas City's Rotation

The Kansas City Royals have plenty to address this offseason if they want to return to a competitive state. One of, if not the biggest, needs this offseason is pitching. The bullpen needs the most help, but the rotation's outlook is uncertain entering 2027.

While injuries affected the entire Royals roster throughout the season, the pitching staff was hit particularly hard. Cole Ragans, Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila all underwent elbow surgery, making their timelines for returning to the mound unclear.

While it was a disappointing season overall, there were still positives to take away. The rotation has one pitcher who could play a bigger role after a successful 2026 campaign, along with questions about the group's overall outlook heading into next season.

Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha had a phenomenal season on the mound, earning himself a key role in the rotation moving forward. The right-hander logged a career-high 200 2/3 innings this season while posting an impressive 3.32 ERA.

Wacha did plenty of things right in his 14th major league season, including tying his career high with 158 strikeouts. He previously recorded that total in 2017 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking deeper at his metrics, the 35-year-old's offspeed pitches were effective throughout the season. Wacha finished with an 11 offspeed run value, placing him in the 98th percentile, according to Statcast.

Wacha also did a solid job of commanding the strike zone and limiting walks. He posted a 6.7% walk rate, placing him in the 79th percentile. He also recorded an impressive 6.7 feet of extension.

The season earned the 6-foot-6 right-hander his second career All-Star selection, his first since 2015 with the St. Louis Cardinals. His strong performance also increased his trade value as the trade deadline approached. However, Kansas City elected to hold on to Wacha, and as the season progressed, that decision continued to look like the right one.

Wacha will play a key role in the Royals' rotation next season as Kansas City looks to bolster its roster following a disappointing campaign. Regardless, the veteran right-hander delivered an impressive and entertaining season on the mound.