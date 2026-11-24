The Kansas City Royals are keeping their foot on the gas when it comes to addressing their offseason needs. Pitching has been the main topic of discussion regarding areas the Royals need to bolster, and they just made another move to do so.

Kansas City signed left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar to a one-year, $3.25 million major league contract. The 39-year-old brings 10 years of major league experience to the Royals' bullpen after spending time with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.

Thielbar appeared in 58 games for the Cubs during the 2026 season, posting a 3-4 record with a 4.86 ERA across 50 innings. He also recorded 60 strikeouts, averaging 10.8 per nine innings.

Despite his age, Thielbar has remained a consistent presence out of the bullpen in recent years. Since 2021, the southpaw has made at least 55 appearances in five of six seasons.

While his ERA may have been elevated this season, that shouldn't take away from the success he has had in recent years. Just one year earlier, in 2025, Thielbar posted a 2.64 ERA across 58 innings while recording 56 strikeouts.

Thielbar doesn't overpower hitters with his velocity, as that's not what makes him effective. Instead, the left-hander relies on a four-pitch mix to generate swings and misses and record strikeouts.

His four-pitch mix consists of a four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and sweeper. Using those offerings, Thielbar posted a 35.8% chase rate, 28.9% whiff rate and 28.4% strikeout rate during the 2026 season, according to Statcast.

Thielbar will turn 40 in January, setting up an interesting milestone if he takes the mound for Kansas City in 2027. Should the left-hander appear in a game, he would become just the fourth player in franchise history to pitch at age 40 or older, joining Rich Hill, Gene Garber and Gaylord Perry.

This signing adds much-needed bullpen depth while also bringing an experienced left-handed arm to Kansas City.