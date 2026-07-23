Salvador Perez One Home Run Away From Owning Royals Franchise Record

In the seventh inning of the Kansas City Royals' 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, veteran catcher Salvador Perez belted a 437-foot home run to right-center field. But this wasn't just any ordinary home run.

The home run was not only Perez's 14th of the season, but also the 317th of his career, tying the franchise record for most home runs. He now shares the mark with Hall of Famer and Royals legend George Brett, who held the record alone for 40 years until Wednesday.

Entering the season, Perez's chase for the franchise home run record was one of the biggest storylines to watch. Many wondered whether the 36-year-old would be able to break it. Now, he has tied the record, and with one more swing of the bat, it could belong to him alone.

Salvador Perez ties George Brett in his 15th season

Jul 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants tying the all-time Royals team record for home runs with former infielder George Brett (not pictured) at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perez made his major league debut in 2011, hitting three home runs in his first 148 at-bats. Since then, the veteran catcher has gone on to become one of the most accomplished players in Royals history.

Throughout his career, Perez has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. He is a nine-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove Award winner, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, World Baseball Classic champion, World Series champion and World Series MVP. Now, he has tied one of the biggest records in Royals franchise history.

In Perez's 10th season, he caught fire at the plate and was launching home runs at an insane rate. He finished with 48 home runs, tied with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the most in MLB that season.

With 59 games remaining, Perez needs just one more home run to stand alone as the Royals' all-time home run leader.

He has put together a Hall of Fame-caliber career while continuing to show his loyalty to Kansas City and the Royals organization. After signing a two-year contract extension this past offseason, the veteran remains with the Royals through the 2027 season.