Three Royals Named as Finalists for Silver Slugger Award

As the offseason kicks off, so does award season for the MLB and the Royals have seen a handful of players get nominated as finalists for various awards. For the Silver Slugger award, the Royals will see Bobby Witt Jr., Carter Jensen, and Jac Caglianone as finalists for the Silver Slugger award.

Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to secure his third straight Silver Slugger after having a 2026 that saw him slash .281/.359/.441 for an OPS of .800 and a wRC+ of 119. The shortstop had a down year offensively, but still had 37 doubles, 18 HRs, a triple, and scored 94 runs in 2026. If were to win the Silver Slugger, he would be the first Royals player to win it in three straight seasons and the first MLB shortstop since Derek Jeter (2006-2009) to win it three straight times.

Carter Jensen is coming off a strong rookie season where he broke the Royals rookie HR Record with 27 long balls on the year. He also slashed .239/.323/.467 for an OPS of .790 and wRC+ of 116. Among AL catchers, he ranks first in runs with 80 and doubles with 35, and he broke the MLB record for extra base hits by a rookie catcher with 64, surpassing Mike Piazza's 61 in 1993.

Jac Caglianone put together a breakout second season that saw him appear in the Home Run Derby. He slashed .289/.340/.494 for an OPS of .834 and a wRC+ of 127. Among his AL peers, he is top ten in all of average (4th), slugging percentage (6th), doubles (8th with 32), and OPS (9th). He was also awarded the August Player of the Month, and since June 1 he was one of the better bats in the league slashing .317/.360/.554 for an OPS of .914.

With award season kicking off, the Royals keep racking up the finalists for various awards, including multiple Gold Glove Finalists, and an MVP finalist in Bobby Witt Jr. While they haven't taken an award yet, there are still chances for the Royals to get some hardware.

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