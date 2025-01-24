Insider Reveals Market for Alex Bregman Is Heating Up With Detroit Tigers Involved
It's pretty well known at this stage of the offseason that the Detroit Tigers are interested in Alex Bregman.
Any bit of information released about the star third baseman continues to list the usual suspects of those who would like to sign him, but there has not been a lot of movement towards him actually inking a deal with anyone.
That seems to have changed.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that things are starting to heat up for Bregman with Spring Training right around the corner, and the Tigers are firmly in the mix to land their dream target.
The "significant interest" aspect surrounding a reunion with the Houston Astros and being brought in by the Chicago Cubs should be enough to light a fire under the front office.
Adding the two-time World Series winner would go a long way for this Detroit franchise that has been in a perpetual rebuild for the last decade and have been moved to obscurity when it comes to relevance in Major League Baseball.
But after a magical run to secure a Wild Card spot and then eliminate the Astros, this young core has the potential to be perennial contenders.
All they need is an established piece, and Bregman would provide that.
This news also means the Tigers are likely going to have to increase their offer if they are truly going to land the star.
While Houston seems content to keep their previous deal on the table that was reported to be roughly $150 million, the Boston Red Sox could go over that number with the Cubs being a mystery.
Detroit has a backup plan in place if they aren't able to land Bregman, but with things now starting to heat up, it's put up or shut up time for this organization when it comes to actually putting this team in position to win.