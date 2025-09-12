AL Central Magic Number Stuck as Tigers Drop Series Finale to Yankees
The New York Yankees turned the tables on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday with a 9-3 victory, putting Detroit’s pursuit of an American League Central title on hold a bit longer.
The Tigers (84-63) got a home run from catcher Dillon Dingler, who drove in two runs for the game. Gleyber Torres brought home the other run out of the leadoff spot But the Yankees — who are trying to chase down the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East Division — tagged opener Tyler Horton and reliever Sawyer Gipson-Long for all nine runs in the first four innings, dousing the Tigers’ pitching chaos theory for one game.
With the loss, the Tigers’ magic number remained at eight to clinch the division.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
The Tigers got help on Wednesday in reducing the magic number by two as they defeated the Yankees, and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians. Well, as the Yankees turned the tables on the Tigers, the Guardians did the same on the Royals, winning 3-2. That kept the Guardians in second place in the division and Detroit’s magic number stuck. The magic number moves when the Tigers win or the Guardians lose.
Detroit also dropped into the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs. The Tigers are three percentage points behind the Blue Jays. The No. 1 seed gives that team home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The No. 2 seed will receive a bye through the wild card round and hosts a divisional series.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 8
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 15
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 11)
Detroit Tigers: 84-63 (lead division)
Cleveland Guardians: 75-71 (8.5 games back)
Kansas City Royals: 74-73 (10.0 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (16 games): Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.