Boston Red Sox Struggling Pitcher Could Be Detroit Tigers Potential Trade Target
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in the American League through half of the season and now they should be focused on doing all they can to win a World Series this year.
Even though expectations for the team were much different than in recent campaigns, the Tigers have elevated themselves to a new level in 2025.
While contending for a playoff spot was likely the original goal, Detroit appears to be one of the best and most well-rounded teams in all of baseball.
However, even though the team doesn’t have any notable flaws, there is always room for improvement when trying to win a championship. For the Tigers, they might be looking to upgrade further in their starting rotation.
There will be numerous potential options to pursue if that is the route they choose to go, but one veteran could make some sense with a recent history of success in the playoffs.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Tigers being a potential suitor for Red Sox right-hander Walker Buehler this summer.
“With the best record in MLB through 79 games, the Tigers are pointed squarely in the direction of the World Series. They should be trying to go all-in, and even adding the remainder of Buehler's salary would still leave them well short of the first luxury-tax threshold," he wrote.
After missing a ton of time because of injuries, it was great to see Buehler back and healthy on the mound in October last year. The right-hander was on the trajectory toward being one of the best pitchers in the game before he was injured.
Unfortunately, while there were some glimpses of excellence during the playoff run, Buehler for the most part hasn’t pitched great since returning.
So far with the Red Sox this campaign, the numbers aren’t very good at all. However, there is always the hope that he will be able to flip a switch and regain that ace form.
For Detroit, they were fairly aggressive in trying to improve their rotation this past winter with the signings of Jack Flaherty and Alex Cobb. Unfortunately, neither signing has been great with Flaherty taking a step back in 2025 and Cobb missing time because of injury.
Even though Buehler might not be able to be counted on to be a true No.2 with how he has performed he has always been a strong pitcher in the postseason.
Ideally, the Tigers would likely see some improvement before potentially making a deal for him. However, he will be an interesting name to keep an eye on this summer, especially with starting pitching feeling like a bit of a need for Detroit.
