Possible Tigers Free Agent Target Gets Affordable Contract Projection
Now that the disappointment of yet another Game 5 loss in the American League Division Series is no longer fresh for the Detroit Tigers, it's time for them to start planning for next year.
Figuring out a way to get over that hump and reach the ALCS is something that everyone in the organization has to figure out this winter, and that puts a ton of pressure on president of baseball operations Scott Harris to push the right buttons.
Not having an elite shortstop is one of their major issues, as Trey Sweeney just hasn't gotten to the point where he can be an everyday player for them based on his struggles at the plate early on during his young MLB career.
Tigers Should Go After Bo Bichette in Free Agency
Because of that, the Tigers should take a hard look at impending free agent Bo Bichette this offseason. Not only would he solidify that position for them, but he would solve a ton of their offensive issues and become the best all-around hitter on this team.
The 27-year-old slashed .311/.357/.483 this season with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. He's been an elite offensive player throughout his career with an OPS+ mark that's 21 points above the league average, combining power and contact in an impressive way.
Bichette would be a huge addition to this roster, and after having an underwhelming offseason last year that was followed up by a largely muted trade deadline period, Harris and the ownership group should be looking at players like him in free agency this time around now that the championship window is open.
Bo Bichette Projected to Receive $180 Million Deal
What might it cost to land one of the most notable players to hit the open market this winter? Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put out his latest projections, and he believes Bichette will land a seven-year, $180 million contract.
If that's all it would take to land him, then Detroit needs to do whatever they can to make that a reality. At times, Bichette was expected to get much more than that amount, so if the Tigers can sign actually sign him to something that's less than the $200 million mark, then that should be their No. 1 priority.
Bichette would be a massive addition to this batting order, giving the all-or-nothing lineup someone who consistently gets on base by putting the ball in play. Having him set the table for the power hitters behind him would be huge to create consistent offense in Detroit.
The concerns about his declining defense at shortstop would also be lessened by the eventual arrival of top prospect Kevin McGonigle at some point in 2026. Not only would the high-ceiling player allow Bichette to move to second base, but it would also create an elite a tandem up the middle for years to come.
It's time for the Tigers to be aggressive and land a big fish. And considering the needs on this roster, there would be no bigger fish to land than Bichette, especially for this projected price tag.