Detroit Tigers Appear To Be Losing Momentum In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes
The Detroit Tigers have been at the forefront all offseason of the sweepstakes for the signature of the top free agent available even entering the winter.
Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman has dragged things out a lot longer than anyone would have expected him to, but with pitchers and catchers reporting across the league this week and teams less than two weeks away from spring training games getting started, he is likely going to sign imminently.
For the Tigers, the hay has been in the barn for a long time now. By all accounts, Detroit has the best offer on the table and has for several weeks, a contract believed to be for at least six years.
At the outset of the process, the two-time All-Star was reported to be looking for a six or seven year deal in the $200 million range, something which doesn't appear likely at this point.
Outside of the Toronto Blue Jays - who despite having a real offer don't feel like a real threat - the Tigers sound to be the team closest to meeting his lofty demands. With that being said, they haven't signed him yet and it's February 11.
Bregman does not want to come to Detroit, and denying that would be denying the basic facts of the situation.
With the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs still involved in the pursuit but likely only offering shorter term deals, it seemed over the last few weeks both teams would have a hard time ultimately landing him, but the longer this goes on, the increased likelihood of a deal of that nature emerging.
If Bregman isn't getting the kind of offer he wants now, it makes sense to think he could max out AAV for the time being while giving himself an opportunity whether it be a year or two years from now to hit the open market once again.
Exactly what the Tigers are offering from an AAV standpoint isn't known, but it seems length was the bigger concern for the slugger and Detroit is offering that. A reunion with manager A.J. Hinch doesn't seem to be weighing as much as it was initially thought it could, otherwise the deal would be done already.
At this point, the Tigers would be better served moving on and looking at some other remaining options with Bregman slipping from their grasp.
Keep a close eye on Jace Jung throughout the spring as the potential in-house possibility while someone like veteran Justin Turner on a one-year deal could be of some interest as well.
Having done all they could do in an admirable chase of one of the best in the league at a position of need, barring something drastically changing, it doesn't appear things are going to go Detroit's way.