Detroit Tigers Are Without 'Full-Time Shortstop’ Entering Year Says MLB Analyst
There were a few clear needs that the Detroit Tigers had entering the offseason this winter.
The pitching staff needed to be upgraded behind American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Some of that would come internally, as better health for Reese Olson and Casey Mize would solve a lot of issues.
Veteran Kenta Maeda getting back on track would help provide depth and don’t forget about top prospect Jackson Jobe as well. Despite having that already on the roster, the team still went out and signed Jack Flaherty and Alex Cobb to reinforce the group.
The addition of Tommy Kahnle in the bullpen, along with veteran Andrew Chafin signing a minor league deal, also bolsters that group.
There should be no issues with the pitching staff, which performed at an elite level in the second half of the 2024 campaign to spearhead their unprecedented run in the second half.
Where the team could have some issues is producing consistently on offense.
Runs might be hard to come by as the only addition made to the lineup was second baseman Gleyber Torres. With his addition, Colt Keith is moving over to first base, kicking Spencer Torkelson out of the starting lineup.
The Keystone was far from the team’s biggest need entering the season; it was the left side of their infield that needed help.
In 2024, the Tigers were the least productive team at the shortstop position. Five different players combined to produce a scarily low .190/.238/.315 slash line, resulting in an abysmal 51 OPS+.
Leading the way was Javier Baez, who had 289 plate appearances and produced a -1.1 WAR. It certainly doesn’t look like the team has any intention of moving on from him, as he is also getting looks at third base in the spring, where the franchise just made a shocking decision to demote top prospect Jace Jung.
With an opening at the hot corner, Baez could receive regular at-bats there but Detroit shouldn’t hold their breath on a bounceback campaign.
Amongst position players with at least 1,000 plate appearances, Baez has the second-lowest on-base percentage in franchise history at .262. Only Ray Oyler, who played from 1965-1970, had a lower OBP with a .259.
Baez being part of the team’s equation, along with no bonafide upgrade being added, is why Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated gave the team a “C” grade when it came to upgrading the worst shortstop position in baseball.
“Trey Sweeney took the job last season while Báez was out, but he hit .218/.269/.373 with a 27% strikeout rate and has a low ceiling. Zach McKinstry is a valuable utility player. Detroit does not have a full-time shortstop,” the MLB analyst wrote.
The same could be said about third base now that Jung isn’t going to be in the mix on Opening Day.
For a team with playoff aspirations, it is disappointing more wasn’t done over the offseason to capitalize on the positive momentum that was built down the stretch in 2024 and in the postseason.