Detroit Tigers Are 'Likeliest' Landing Spot for Two-Time All-Star Slugger
It has been a disappointing offseason so far for the Detroit Tigers, but there is still time to make a splash.
After snapping a lengthy playoff drought in 2024, the Tigers will have much higher expectations heading into next season.
Detroit was also able to win a series in the postseason and fell just one game short of making the ALCS.
While it was an incredible year, the Tigers did have some notable flaws. Coming into the offseason, addressing the starting rotation and upgrading the middle of their lineup. So far, Detroit has yet to accomplish either one of those goals.
Even though it has been a disappointing offseason, that can all change with a big splash or two.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the most likely landing spots for Alex Bregman in free agency. He mentions the Tigers as a likely destination and highlights their need for the talented infielder.
“Of the teams that have been reportedly in the hunt, Detroit has arguably the greatest need for Bregman's glove and his right-handed bat. But if they're not willing to meet his contract demands, maybe he falls to the Mets, Red Sox or Blue Jays and their much larger budgets.”
Bregman and Detroit have been linked to each other since the start of the winter, and it makes a lot of sense for both sides.
But, over the weekend, Astros general manager Dana Brown said the door was slightly ajar for the 30-year-old to re-sign with Houston. To date, the Tigers have made the only reported offer, a six-year contract.
For the Tigers, they need to add a player to their lineup that can help provide some power and protection for Riley Greene. While the two-time All-Star isn’t considered a true power hitter, he has totaled over 20 home runs in each of the last three seasons.
In addition to his ability to upgrade the middle of the order, Bregman also brings a gold glove-caliber defense for third base. Overall, he is a complete player, and while he might not be a superstar, he’s an excellent fit for Detroit.
From Bregman’s perspective, the Tigers offer him a team that was in the postseason last year, and he also played with their current manager A.J. Hinch with the Houston Astros.
As a two-time champion and All-Star, Bregman’s market has been a bit disappointing it seems so far. Considering Matt Chapman received a massive contract extension from the San Francisco Giants during the season as a comparable player, that number doesn’t seem to have come yet for Bregman.
While the offseason might be a bit lackluster so far for Detroit, that could all change with the addition of the two-time All-Star. The two sides seem like a perfect fit for each other, but the money has to get there for Bregman to sign on the dotted line.