Detroit Tigers Controversial Demotions Each Had Massive Weekend in Toledo
The Detroit Tigers dropped all three games in their season-opening series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, an outcome that has some fans panicked early despite having gone up against the best team on the planet.
Even though it's still an incredibly young season however, there were certainly some concerning trends with the Tigers offense which have fans a little bit concerned.
The offense for Detroit was certainly not completely shut down by any means and scored 12 runs in the series, but it was the timely hitting which kept Detroit off the board more times than they could afford against such a great team.
On the series as a whole, the Tigers were 4-for-32 with runners in scoring position including 0-for-15 in the first game and yet still were in each game with a real chance to win.
When the final roster was being announced, at least two players raised major eyebrows by not being included to start the year.
Expected to be a key member of the lineup and defense in his rookie year, Jace Jung was optioned to Triple-A roughly a week before while Justyn-Henry Malloy had to wait until the final hour to find out he was headed to Toledo as well.
Clearly though both guys are eager to get back to the big leagues and showed it with massive opening weekends for the Mud Hens.
Malloy was especially impressive slashing .455/.538/.909 with five hits, a home run, and five RBI and really just looking dominant at the plate.
The hot start for Malloy both in Triple-A and throughout the spring earned him the right to be the first player called up when the team moved Gleyber Torres to the 10-day injured list on Monday with an oblique strain he suffered while hitting a home run during the second game of the season.
Barring something wild however, Malloy will likely be on his way back down as soon as Torres is healthy.
Jung was phenomenal himself, slashing .333/.538/.778 with three hits, an opposite field home run, an RBI and perhaps most importantly, four walks.
Naturally in typical overreaction to just the first series of the year, numerous Detroit fans have asked whether or not the correct decisions were made to build the roster after Jung and Malloy did nothing but hit and the Tigers left so many baserunners stranded.
Malloy was likely to factor in at some point this season after a nice spring, and now he will get his shot. Ultimately however his defensive limitations are what kept him off the roster to begin with and likely will again.
If he continues to hit like this however, Detroit is going to have no choice but to find a more permanent spot for him.
Jung was always seen as part of the plan with the hope he would return back to Triple-A following what was a brutal spring at the plate and gain some confidence back en route to becoming a major contributor in the big leagues this season.
If the trend continues of both the Tigers struggling to knock their baserunners across the plate and Malloy and Jung continuing to hit at encouraging rates, it would not be shocking to see some more long-term changes with the roster even after Torres returns.
As of right now however, one series for both Detroit and Toledo is still too small of a sample size to make any sort of rash decision based off of.