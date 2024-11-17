Detroit Tigers Could Be Great Fit For All-Star First Baseman in MLB Trade Market
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason desperate to make upgrades after a postseason run that saw the team with a less than 1 percent chance to even make the playoffs in the middle of August turn into a Wild Card round victory over the Houston Astros and crushing five game narrow defeat in the ALDS at the hands of Cleveland.
Detroit has the knowledge as demonstrated right in front of them that their window of contention is open now and they must be aggressive in the pursuit of the final pieces to put them over the top. For the Tigers, those final pieces could come with improvements at both corner infield spots. Starting pitching behind Tarik Skubal will also be a need, but first base should be looked at as the most important offensive position to improve this winter.
Spencer Torkelson struggled tremendously in 2024 and the team could look to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick. There are options in free agency that would fit well, but perhaps the Tigers could look to the trade market instead to acquire a first baseman. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Tampa Bay Rays former All-Star Yandy Díaz as a potential name who could be on the move in his recent 'all-rumor team' article.
"Díaz’s name was mentioned in multiple rumors prior to the Trade Deadline in July," Feinsand wrote. "With a $10 million salary and $12 million club option for 2026 (with no buyout), he could be an attractive option for teams seeking corner-infield help."
It's not hard to see a fit between Díaz and Detroit. As Feinsand mentioned, he is both affordable and under team control for the next two years. Díaz could add another level of pop to a Tigers lineup that is in need of it badly. Taking a step back from his ridiculous 2023 season in which he finished sixth in American League MVP voting, Díaz still had a very solid year. In 2024, he hit .281 with an OPS of .775 in 145 games played.
Many have linked Detroit to guys like Christian Walker and Pete Alonso on the open market, but Díaz would be more affordable than both and has demonstrated a higher ceiling as recently as 2023. Whether or not Tampa Bay actually looks to move him may be another question, but if he's available then the Tigers absolutely need to make a call.