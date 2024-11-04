Detroit Tigers Could Solve Infield Issue With Former All-Star in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason with the demonstrated knowledge that they may just be a few pieces away from contending for a championship after their improbable run to the postseason.
Sitting 9.5 games back as the final week of August began, Detroit became the hottest team in baseball down the stretch to take a Wild Card spot and eliminate the Houston Astros before falling in five games to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. When it comes to making improvements, one of the big areas needed to take steps in is starting pitching, but both corner infield spots need to be significantly more productive in 2025 as well. The Spencer Torkelson era may be over at first base and the team parted ways with Gio Urshela during the season at third.
Of course, everyone wants the Tigers to bring in Alex Bregman as the top available free agent third baseman and a previous relationship with manager A.J. Hinch. But if Detroit doesn't want to take the big swing on Bregman and chooses to make a big splash elsewhere, there's an intriguing option out there who won't cost much of anything and played the best stint of his career with the Tigers previously in utility infielder Jose Iglesias. Coming off a big resurgent season with the New York Mets after signing a minor league deal, Tony Blackstock of Motor City Bengals thinks he's a possible option.
"Iglesias brings a TON of contact to the lineup, hitting .337 in 85 games for the Mets last season," Blackstock wrote. "The Mets were a different team when he was in the lineup. They played with more energy and rallied around him every time he played. He would also bring a stellar glove to the field. Tigers fans can surely remember a few plays he made during his last stint with the team."
While Iglesias has played shortstop for the majority of his career including his 2015 lone All-Star campaign of his career with the Tigers, he has shown the ability to play both second and third base in the late stages of his career. His .337 average over the second half of the season with the Mets as an every day player is probably not fair to expect, but he demonstrated that he can still hit along with the obvious elite defense he brings.
Iglesias wouldn't exactly light the fanbase on fire in terms of excitement the way Bregman would, but he would have the potential to be a very quality and budget friendly acquisition.