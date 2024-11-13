Detroit Tigers Deemed Fit For On-Base Machine in Trade Conversations
The Detroit Tigers will need to bring in players to improve their offense and could look past free agency to do so.
While they may be a popular name to hear in free agent rumors, the Tigers also have plenty of trade chips to work with in improving the team as well.
That doesn't just mean star players, either, as a lot of value could be found in guys waiting for a true breakout as well.
Former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic thinks that they could opt for the latter as he had them as one of the teams he would like to see go after San Francisco Giants veteran slugger LaMonte Wade Jr.
"In a departure from the previous administration, the Giants’ new front office leadership, led by president of baseball operations Buster Posey, appears to want to emphasize everyday players more than platoon types, which means they could move on from Wade," said Bowden. "San Francisco might find a fit with Detroit, who could have Wade share playing time with Spencer Torkelson"
Wade is an intriguing case. He looked like he was on the way for a true breakout campaign this year, finally, but had his season derailed by an unfortunate injury.
In his first 52 games before getting hurt, the Baltimore native posted a stellar .333/.470/.426 slashing line. Many people had him pegged as an easy first time All-Star.
Once he came back from injury, his numbers dropped to just a .213/.316/.352 line over the final 65 games.
While he actually hit for more home runs in the second half, his on-base numbers were so impressive that no one seemed to care that he wasn't hitting for much power.
He has never been a power-first hitter, but he has gotten close to 20 homers a couple of times. Oracle Park is not very generous to batters, though, especially lefties. That likely plays a large part in it as well.
Perhaps a new environment could lead to him finally putting together that true breakout.
Detroit could potentially be that place as they look for more sluggers to add to the infield.
While the team would likely prefer to have Torkelson be an every day guy at first, he hasn't really shown that after three seasons.
Tigers first basemen as a whole posted just a .225/.293/.359 slashing line this year, which is just not going to cut it in the postseason.