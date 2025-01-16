Detroit Tigers Facing New Competition From Chicago Cubs for All-Star Free Agent
Since the offseason began, people have been waiting for the Detroit Tigers to make a splash, whether it was in free agency or via trade.
To this point, they have been very calculated with their additions. No long-term deals have been handed out, as the only two additions made were starting pitcher Alex Cobb and second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Both veterans agreed to one-year, $15 million deals, adding some much-needed experience to a very young roster.
The Tigers have made it clear that they want to see how their young core looks after the unprecedented run they went on at the end of the 2024 season, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the standings to earn a wild card spot.
Not wanting to clog up their payroll or block some of their youngsters from ascending to prominent roles with the Major League club makes sense. Detroit wants to build a sustainable winner, not be a one-off flash in the pan.
But, if there was one player the team was going to splurge on this winter, it would be free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
From the start they have been linked to the Houston Astros star, attempting to reunite him with former manager A.J. Hinch.
Third base is the only true hole the team currently has in the lineup as there isn’t currently an everyday option to turn to. Bregman would change that, but to this point, it seems his asking price and what the team is offering aren’t matching up.
The longer he remains on the market the worse it will be for the Tigers.
We are seeing why that is the case, as another suitor has reportedly emerged; the Chicago Cubs.
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has reported that if Bregman changes his approach this offseason and seeks a short-term deal, the Cubs are going to make a push for him using a similar tactic to what they did with Cody Bellinger.
A three-year deal with opt-outs after the first two seasons is what Levine shared that Chicago could try and entice the star third baseman with. Bellinger agreed to a deal with the same structure ahead of the 2024 campaign and has since been traded to the New York Yankees.
Other prominent free agents available, such as starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander, are reportedly open to shorter deals with opt-outs as well, giving them a chance to re-enter the market next year.
Of course, Detroit could also offer Bregman that sort of deal, but their odds of landing him will drop considerably if more teams enter the sweepstakes.
Contenders, such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, two other teams linked to the Astros star, could offer him a better chance to compete in 2025 than the Tigers currently can if his stop is going to be for only one year.