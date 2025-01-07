Detroit Tigers Free Agent Slugging Target Reportedly ‘Not Close’ to Decision
The Detroit Tigers are one team that people are keeping a close eye on as they have been connected to some of the biggest names left on the free agent market.
One of the players who have emerged as a prominent target for the team is Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander.
The Tigers, along with the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, are the known franchises pursuing the All-Star hitter. But, the situation remains fluid as things can change should Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman or New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso sign deals.
How long could it be until we start to see some movement with the remaining stars in free agency? According to MLB insider Robert Murray, we could be waiting a while.
In a recent episode of The Baseball Insiders podcast, Murray shared that he doesn’t believe “any deal is close” for Santander despite his market coming into shape.
On New Year’s Day, it was reported that the Blue Jays had presented an offer of four years and $82 million to the slugging switch-hitter. But, since that point, there has been no mention of any other offers or deals being in place.
The longer things drag out, the better it is for the Tigers.
They are reportedly behind the Angels and Toronto, who are considered the front-runners for the power outfielder at the moment. Also, their sights are squarely on Bregman, as reports have indicated they are all-in on the two-time champion and view Santander as a Plan B should they not be able to land the Astros star.
Coming off a big campaign at the plate, it should come as no surprise that the Orioles slugger is taking his time to find the best deal possible. There are some parts of his game that analysts have poked holes in, such as his lack of defensive impact or base running, but plenty of teams could use some an infusion of power and he would provide that from both sides of the plate.
A team that is as left-handed heavy as Detroit would benefit from adding a bonafide power-threat from the right side of the plate.
Gleyber Torres was a nice addition on a one-year deal, but it will take more than him to elevate a lineup that generated only 21 runs in seven postseason games.
Santander would be a massive addition and step in the right direction of raising the offense’s ceiling.