Detroit Tigers Have 'Obvious Weakness' to Address at MLB Trade Deadline
What a difference one year can make for the Detroit Tigers.
At this point in 2024, there were discussions about whether or not they would trade their ace, Tarik Skubal, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The team was heading toward its 10th consecutive year missing the postseason, and everything was on the table as sellers.
The Tigers opted to hold onto Skubal, but traded away several veterans including Jack Flaherty, Andrew Chafin, Carson Kelly and Mark Canha.
An unprecedented run followed, with Detroit making the postseason as the No. 2 wild card team in the American League. They defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before being defeated by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
More News: Padres' Overpaid Slugger Could Help Fix Problem at Shortstop for Tigers
That positive momentum built down the stretch of the 2024 season has been carried right into the 2025 campaign.
A year later, the Tigers are now on the opposite end of the spectrum.
As surefire of sellers as they were last year, they are surefire buyers ahead of the deadline this year.
Detroit currently owns the best record in baseball at 47-27, leading the AL Central by nine games over the Guardians.
More News: Detroit Tigers Can Bolster Bullpen in Proposed Trade With Pittsburgh Pirates
Armed with one of the best farm systems in the sport, the Tigers have the means to pull off deals to address weaknesses on their roster.
Another late-game relief pitcher, specifically one that can rack up strikeouts, would be an ideal addition to the bullpen.
But, their most glaring need could be in the lineup, where the left side of their infield has left a lot to be desired.
“Earth would have to start spinning in the opposite direction for them not to buy, and it's clear where they need help. The left side of their infield is an obvious weakness calling out for upgrades at third base and/or shortstop,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
More News: Tigers Have Blown Away Expectations to Become Top World Series Contenders
Two potential targets were mentioned: Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Both would be massive upgrades at shortstop and third base, respectively, but there has been no indication either of their teams are willing to sell at this point.
There will be other targets to upgrade the lineup, but the focus could be more on the hot corner.
Making a trade, at least for a shortstop, isn’t as pressing of a need with the resurgent Javier Baez able to handle more playing time there now that Parker Meadows is healthy and back in the starting center field spot.
More News: Detroit Tigers May Ship Out Fan Favorite Star at Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Baez acclimating himself to the outfield so well has been an added bonus for manager A.J. Hinch, who has an incredibly amount of versatility when it comes to his positional players.
That provides the front office with a lot of manueverability when it comes to seeking out trades ahead of the deadline.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.