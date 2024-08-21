Detroit Tigers Insider Cautions Fans About Excitement Over Red-Hot Youngsters
What the Detroit Tigers want to see coming down the final stretch of this season is their young players performing well when they get an opportunity.
There was a clear decision by the organization to do a full-on youth movement, calling up many of their top prospects to get a look at what they can do at the Major League level.
So far, the results have provided tons of excitement.
Last week, the Tigers went 6-1 with a sweep against the Seattle Mariners and a series victory over the American League-contending New York Yankees.
Tarik Skubal continues to dominate, Kerry Carpenter and Parker Meadows have looked great since coming back from their long injured list stints, and other young pieces have flashed their talent at different times.
With seven players on the roster 24 years old or younger, this has provided fans some hope that this group can potentially become a contending team at some point in the future.
However, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News cautioned those who are overly-optimistic about what they are seeing right now.
"I'll throw a word of caution about September assessments. We've seen a lot of really good Septembers turn to really bad beginning of Aprils in the next season. You gotta take it with a grain of salt. They need this experience, and the Tigers need to see them in action ... But again it's September, the Tigers aren't playing for anything. It's not the same," he said.
He has a point.
When there isn't pressure and the players can just go out there and play, things are much different than if they were competing for a division title or chasing a playoff spot.
Right now, Detroit is sitting four games under .500 entering Wednesday's action, 12.5 back of the AL Central lead and nine from the final Wild Card position.
Still, it's hard not to get excited about what is taking place on the field.
The Tigers were able to build one of the top farm systems in the MLB by drafting talented prospects. With those players getting the bulk of the workload following their promotions, they are playing some of their best baseball of the year.
All of this is allowing Detroit's front office to do some much needed evaluations before they put together a list of targets to pursue in free agency as they looking to put this rebuilding phase in the rearview mirror.
If these young players are able to carry over this momentum into next season, then the future is certainly bright for the Tigers.