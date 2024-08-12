Detroit Tigers Youngster Providing Much-Needed Spark on Field
The Detroit Tigers made a conscious decision ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline to turn their attention to the future. Several veteran players were on the move, bringing back prospects they hope can build the foundation of their franchise moving forward.
While they may have to wait a little while to see what some of those youngsters are made of, the Tigers are getting a glimpse of the future right now. Outfielder Parker Meadows was one of their top prospects in 2023 and has since graduated to the majors.
Overall, the 2024 campaign has been a struggle for Meadows. Entering play on Sunday, he owns a slash line of .198/.286/.396 in 40 games with 119 plate appearances. But, since returning from the injured list, he has been showcasing the elite talent the Tigers knew he possessed.
Since returning from the injured list on August 3rd, Meadows has recorded a hit in all five games he has played in, running his hit streak to eight in a row. He has multiple hits in all five games, going 10-of-22 with one double, two triples and one home run.
It has been encouraging to see him hit so well, and one of the most exciting parts about his game is his speed and athleticism on the bases. Putting the ball on the ball has helped spark Detroit’s offense since his return.
Struggling against San Francisco Giants’ All-Star Logan Webb over the weekend, it was Meadows who woke his team up with a triple. His speed was on full display as he covered 29.4 feet per second and reached third base in 11.07 seconds.
That is the 13th fastest time in the major leagues from home to third this season, as he owns one of the other times in the top 13. Also littering the list are 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, potential American League MVP Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong.
“For a half-inning it felt good, until they scored three,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “But for us, we tried to scratch anything across. It was soft contact and swing-and-miss, and Webb was really good early, so any jolt was good. We tried to battle.”
The triple and subsequent RBI groundout from Dillon Dingler got Detroit on the board first in the pitcher’s duel. But, the lead didn’t last for long, as the Giants scored three in the bottom of the fifth inning for all of the scoring in the contest.
It will be interesting to see if Meadows can sustain this kind of production through the rest of the season. A move up in the order could be in store if he stays hot, as Wenceel Perez hit the injured list this weekend with an oblique strain.