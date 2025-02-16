Detroit Tigers Positioned for Sustained Success After Strong Offseason
The Detroit Tigers shocked the baseball world with their unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 season.
They overcame being sellers at the deadline and a double-digit deficit in the standings to earn the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League.
The good times continued in October, as they defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before being eliminated in five games by the Cleveland Guardians.
That postseason success led many people to believe that the Tigers would be aggressive in free agency, spending a lot of money to help push the team forward even more.
Alas, that was not the strategy the front office took.
Instead, they went bargain bin hunting most of free agency but still had one of the best winters in baseball in the opinion of Kiley McDaniel of ESPN despite not making a huge splash.
The MLB writer named Detroit as one of the offseason winners as two of their additions, second baseman Gleyber Torres and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty were both signed to deals well below their expected market value.
The former New York Yankees All-Star agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal, looking to rehab his value and secure a lucrative long-term deal next winter.
Flaherty, who signed with the Tigers as a free agent before the 2024 campaign, is back for a second go. He agreed to a two-year, $35 million deal that includes an option for Year 2. If he performs at the same level he did last season, he will undoubtedly decline that option and seek a big-money long-term deal.
Two more one-year deals were handed out to starting pitcher Alex Cobb and veteran relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle to further bolster the pitching staff.
Those players should all help raise the team’s floor in 2025 and keep them in the mix for a playoff spot.
Some fans may be disappointed that their pursuit of veteran third baseman Alex Bregman was not successful, putting a damper on the offseason haul. But, excitement and optimism are both on the rise.
It was important to not block up the high-level prospects the team has working its way through the farm system as well. One-year deals provide flexibility as they aren’t tethered to veterans beyond 2025 and spots are open for their young players to step into should they prove worthy of them.
With cornerstone building blocks in left fielder Riley Greene and Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, Detroit has put itself in a position to succeed long-term despite what some viewed as an underwhelming offseason.