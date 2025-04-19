Detroit Tigers Promising New Reliever Placed on IL After Huge Start to Season
The Detroit Tigers have had to piece together production from the bullpen in the early going this season while dealing with some injuries, but the latest of which may be the biggest blow yet.
According to an announcement from the team, right-hander John Brebbia — who signed with the Tigers on a one-year Major League deal this offseason worth more than $2 million — has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.
Brebbia has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season thus far with a 1.00 ERA over eight appearances and nine innings with nine strikeouts as well as just three total hits and one earned run with five walks.
With a WHIP of 0.889, Brebbia has been among the most reliable options from the bullpen and though he was productive on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, he looked to be a bit off.
Walking two batters, Brebbia was able to get out of his one inning damage free with two strikeouts, though it's not a huge shock to see him dealing with at least a minor injury
In a corresponding move, left-hander Bailey Horn has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Detroit acquired him in a trade this offseason with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Horn has not yet appeared in a game for the Tigers but has thrown 8.1 innings for the Mud Hens including two starts and pitched to a 6.48 ERA.
Before the game on Friday, Detroit also recalled Brenan Hanifee as Brebbia now joins Beau Brieske on the injured list and the Tigers attempt to weather the growing storm on the pitching staff.