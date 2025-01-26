Detroit Tigers’ Prospect Pool Receives Immense Respect in Latest Rankings
Earlier this week, Baseball America released its new Top 100 prospect list for 2025, and five Detroit Tigers players made the list.
That’s an impressive haul that few teams could match. But, after the release of the Top 100, the site also released a list of every player from every team that received at least one vote for the Top 100.
The Tigers had an eye-popping 11 players receive at least one vote.
The five players that received enough votes to make the Top 100 where pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 3), outfielder Max Clark (No. 22), infielder Kevin McGonigle (No. 23), shortstop Bryce Rainer (No. 60) and catcher Thayron Liranzo (No. 69).
Who are the other six prospects? They included catcher Dillon Dingler, shortstop Franyerbrer Montilla, infielder Jace Jung, right-handed pitcher Jaden Hamm, catcher Josue Briceño and shortstop Trey Sweeney.
Three of those prospects are already in the Majors and figure to make the opening-day roster. Dingler reached the Majors in July and served as a backup catcher last season. He slashed .167/.195/.310/.505 with one home run and 11 RBI.
Sweeney was part of what the Tigers received in the Jack Flaherty trade, with Liranzo being the rest of the haul. He made his MLB debut in August and became the starting shortstop, where he slashed .218/.269/.373/.642 with four home runs and 17 RBI.
Jung was also called up by the Tigers in August to take over at third base. The 2022 first-round pick slashed .241/.362/.304/.665 in 34 games with the Tigers.
Hamm has quickly become a respected member of the prospect pipeline after he was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Middle Tennessee. Last season at High-A West Michigan he went 5-4 with a 2.64 ERA in 24 games, as he struck out 122 and walked 31 in 99 innings.
Briceño is a Venezuela native who is just 20 years old but already has three years of pro baseball under his belt. Injuries limited him to just 40 games at Class-A Lakeland, but he slashed .278/.381/.377/.758 with two home runs and 22 RBI. He also played in the Arizona Fall League.
Montilla, also from Venezuela, is just 19 years old and is coming off a 2024 season that ended at Lakeland in which he slashed .226/.374/.362/.736 with six home runs and 30 RBI.
Many of these prospects will be at spring training later this month.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Lakeland, Fla., on Feb. 12. The rest of the roster will report on Feb. 17. Detroit will open its spring training schedule with a home game against Philadelphia on Feb. 22 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.