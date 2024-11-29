Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Could Be Centerpiece of Blockbuster Trade This Winter
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason looking to improve a young team that exceeded all expectations this season.
It was a wild run in the second half of the year for the Tigers. After trading away key players like Jack Flaherty when it looked like the campaign was over, Detroit went on to have an amazing second half of the season.
After becoming one of the hottest teams down the stretch, the Tigers went on to make the playoffs and beat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round.
While it was a very successful season for Detroit, they still have a lot of work to do this offseason to improve the team. Even though they have the financial means to address some holes in free agency, this is an organization that has a lot of young talent that they could trade as well.
Recently, Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report highlighted that pitcher Jaden Hamm could be a centerpiece in a potential trade during the winter meetings.
“After three inconsistent seasons at Middle Tennessee State, right-hander Jaden Hamm was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 draft and signed to a below-slot deal that is quickly shaping up to be one of the steals of the draft class. He allowed three hits and one unearned run over 12 innings of work in his pro debut, and that proved to be a springboard to a true breakout season in 2024 that has him squarely in the Top 100 prospect conversation.”
With the winter meetings just a couple of weeks away, that is when things really get fun in the offseason. For the Tigers, while some free agents make sense for them, there are also good players who are rumored to be available to trade.
Hamm is a very intriguing prospect for the Tigers, as he is considered to be the second-best pitching prospect behind Jackson Jobe in the organization. While Jobe made his debut in 2024, Hamm is still likely to be a year or two away.
Due to expectations changing for Detroit after the great season, making a trade to improve the team and moving a young prospect should be on the table. While Hamm has a bright future, he could also be a centerpiece in a deal that helps bring back an impact player that can help the Tigers win now.
With plenty of options in free agency and the farm system to make moves, Detroit is well-positioned for success this offseason.