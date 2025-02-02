Detroit Tigers Receive Excellent Grade for Signing Veteran Relief Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers are getting ready for the start of spring training with the hopes of replicating what they accomplished in 2024.
It was an amazing year for the Tigers in 2024. Despite looking like they would be toward the bottom of the standings in the American League at the trade deadline, they went on to be one of the best teams in the second half of the season.
Detroit was able to snap a lengthy postseason drought and went on to beat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round. The successful campaign drastically changed the outlook for the Tigers moving forward, making this a team that is expected to compete.
Coming into the offseason, there were certainly a couple of areas that Detroit could have looked at to make a splash. However, while they have made a few notable signings, none of the moves would qualify as a significant splash. However, the most recent signing for the Tigers could arguably be the best.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently graded the signing of Tommy Kahnle for the Tigers. He gave it an excellent grade of an ‘A’ and highlighted his success when healthy.
“Staying healthy tends to be the challenge for Kahnle. But when he is on the mound, his changeup-heavy approach is rarely ineffective. The Tigers stand to benefit from that and whatever he can impart on the many 20-somethings with whom he'll be sharing the pen," he wrote.
The bullpen was one of the biggest strengths for Detroit last year, with manager A.J. Hinch utilizing the unit to near perfection.
One of the things that made the bullpen good was the unselfishness of the pitchers. No matter what the situation, relief pitchers would come in and perform based on different matchups.
The addition of Kahnle is going to add to the strength of the franchise. Kahnle has had a lot of success in the majors and has pitched in some notable moments in the postseason.
Last year with the New York Yankees, the veteran hander totaled a 2.11 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. For the Tigers, they will be hoping to get back to the postseason, and the 35-year-old had pitched well in October over his career with a 3.00 ERA in 30 innings pitched.
Staying healthy will likely be the main concern for Detroit on this signing, but Kahnle is an impact addition and a really good reliever. With the ability to pitch anytime out of the bullpen, Hinch will have another strong option to utilize out of his already talented bullpen.
Overall, this was the best signing of the winter for the Tigers and the grade of an ‘A’ was warranted.