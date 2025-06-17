Detroit Tigers See Three Intriguing Pitching Matchups in Series Against Pirates
The Detroit Tigers enter another week still holding onto the best record in Major League Baseball with a perceived chance to build on that mark.
Coming into Comerica Park this week is going to be the last place Pittsburgh Pirates, who arrive to the series with a paltry 29-44 record and sit nearly 16 games out in the National League Central.
More News: Detroit Tigers Claim Veteran Reliever Off Waivers to Bolster Bullpen Depth
Facing one of the weaker teams in baseball, it would be understandable for the Tigers to not think they need their A-game in order to take the series, however the pitching matchups indicate that may not be the case.
For as dreadful a season as the Pirates have had, starting pitching is their strength.
More News: Tigers Will Know More About Severity of Most Recently Injured Pitcher in Coming Days
The first game on Tuesday night pits Casey Mize up against Bailey Falter. The left-handed Falter has an ERA of 3.36 and WHIP of 1.12 over his first 14 starts. He does not strike a ton of batters out but has put on a pitch to contact clinic this year.
Game two of the series is another fantastic duel, and though Detroit will have the advantage when Tarik Skubal takes the mound against just about anyone, fellow lefty Andrew Heaney has had a terrific season himself in Pittsburgh.
More News: Detroit Tigers, Pittsburg Pirates Could be Trade Partners for World Series Champ
Pitching to a 3.33 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, Heaney owns a 3-5 record headed into his duel with the potential back-to-back American League Cy Young winner.
The final game on Thursday afternoon gives the Tigers a chance to face off against the Pirates ace and possible National League Cy Young in second-year sensation Paul Skenes.
Skenes has been even better this year than he was in his dominant rookie campaign, pitching to a 1.78 ERA and National League leading 0.854 WHIP and a Major League leading 5.6 hits per nine innings.
More News: Detroit Tigers Have Multiple Players Positioned to Start for AL All-Star Team
He has struck out 97 batters in 96 innings, and despite somehow owning a 4-6 record is capable of an absolute gem. Skenes will be hungry to grab a win and is going to bring his absolute best to the Motor City on Thursday.
The first two games will see first pitch at 6:40 p.m. CST and the final game is at 1:10 p.m. CST.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.