Detroit Tigers Should Look To Bottom NL Team To Double Down On Strong Infield
The Detroit Tigers have one of the most complete rosters in all of baseball. Tarik Skubal gets a lot of the credit for the Tigers' success, and rightfully so. But supporting him is a deep lineup of versatile bats with different strengths that has produced one of the most well-rounded offenses in in the MLB.
According to FanGraphs, Detroit's offense ranks top seven in every standard offensive stat except for stolen bases. They might not have the nationally recognized star power that some of the other top teams in the American League have. To be fair, though, none of them have better records.
While the Tigers are already very deep, it still feels like they have another level on offense they can unlock. If they were to add a bat, the infield would seem like the right place. Colt Keith and Andy Ibanez have gotten off to slow offensive starts. Javier Baez has played some of his best baseball as a Tiger to start 2025, but it is hard to gauge how trustworthy or sustainable his numbers are.
With utility player Matt Vierling already spending time on the IL this year, it never hurts to add another guy. And that guy to add might be on the worst team in the majors.
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon has been floated around in trade rumors for a couple of seasons. The Rockies are currently on pace to have the worst record in the history of baseball at 7-36 and are destined to be strong sellers.
McMahon isn't having a great season to start, batting just .208 with a .720 OPS and just six home runs in hitter-friendly Coors Field. If the season ended today, it would be his worst average since 2017 with just 24 plate appearances.
But that means now could be the time to strike.
With McMahon's poor start, Detroit would likely not have to pay too much in return to obtain him and get the infield depth they need for a long, prosperous season. Today, the Tigers' main competition in the AL are the New York Yankees - they're about as good an example of how important infield depth is. And with respect to the roster, no one on Detroit is Aaron Judge, or someone who is able to carry a team through injuries. The other path is a solid rotation to make sure that well-performing bats are always on standby.