Detroit Tigers Should Trade For Former NL Cy Young Award Winner To Become Elite
As the Detroit Tigers continue to play through the young season, the team must always be mindful of ways to improve.
It’s been a bit of a slow start to the campaign for the Tigers in 2025. Considering expectations are much higher compared to this time last year, this year feels like playoffs or bust for Detroit.
Currently, the team is dealing with numerous injuries that have certainly had an impact on their early performance.
This winter, the franchise did a nice job improving the team through free agency, especially on the pitching staff.
They had a couple of notable signings with Jack Flaherty, Alex Cobb and Tommy Kahnle all coming aboard.
With the new additions and some young arms being mixed in as well, the pitching staff looks much better than last year.
Currently, the rotation is Tarik Skubal, Flaherty, Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe. While there is a good mix of veterans and youngsters, the Tigers should consider a massive trade to really take the unit to the next level.
One potential impact pitcher who could be available to greatly improve the rotation is Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins.
The former National League Cy Young winner missed the entire 2024 season because of Tommy John surgery, but is back to begin the year.
The veteran right-hander looks good so far and is going to be frequently mentioned in trade rumors.
In 2022, when he won the NL Cy Young, he went 14-9 with 207 strikeouts and a 2.28 ERA.
While there would be some risk in trading for a player coming off Tommy John surgery, Alcántara offers elite upside as well.
From a contract perspective, he is under team control through 2027, which pairs up nicely with Skubal’s timeline before he needs to be paid. The Tigers also have the prospects to get a deal done.
Furthermore, the potential duo of Skubal and Alcántara would give Detroit an insane combination at the top of the rotation to start a playoff series. No team in the American League could match that, giving Detroit a massive edge.
Even though improving the lineup might be a more pressing need, if there isn’t anything that fits into their plans on that side, adding a former NL Cy Young winner would be a major splash in the trade market.
Overall, as the Tigers hope to be an elite team in 2025, adding a top-flight pitcher to a talented rotation would make them even more of a true contender.