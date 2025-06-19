Detroit Tigers Slugger Has Improved Offense with Patient Approach
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start to the season and a major reason why is their improved offensive production.
Last year, the Tigers were able to go on a great run to the playoffs thanks to an ability to pitch at a very high level.
With Tarik Skubal leading the rotation and manager A.J. Hinch piecing together games with the bullpen, Detroit found ways to win. However, there was always a concern about scoring enough runs, with a lack of production offensively.
This campaign, the unit has been much better for the Tigers. Even though they didn’t add too many new faces, they have had some players have resurgent seasons and some of their young core improved.
While the lineup overall has been better, one player in particular has helped after being signed this winter.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Tigers lineup and the key member of the unit being Gleyber Torres.
“If there's one player whose skills differ from his teammates' and set the table, it's second baseman Gleyber Torres. Operating on a one-year deal, Torres has been the Tigers' most consistent hitter this season, getting on base at a .377 clip and walking more than he strikes out," he wrote.
There are numerous players that have performed well for Detroit in the lineup this year, and choosing who the most important player has been is a tough task.
In terms of who the best is, that should go to All-Star outfielder Riley Greene. Despite being under 25 years old, Greene has firmly established himself as one of the best young players in the game.
Furthermore, both Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson have been able to have surprisingly successful campaigns.
However, it has arguably been Torres who is the most important hitter on the team. The slugger has been a great table-setter for the Tigers so far, leading in both batting average an on-base percentage.
With the New York Yankees, Torres always for the most part had a solid batting average, but his patient approach at the plate has been a significant improvement in his game.
The 28-year-old has already been able to work 34 walks in 60 games this season, putting him well on his way to having a career-high in that area.
Having a strong table setter like Torres has helped improve the offense for the Tigers quite a bit compared to last year.
While there still might be some concerns about some players sustaining their current pace this campaign, this is certainly an improved unit with Torres helping lead the way.
