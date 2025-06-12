Detroit Tigers Slugger Surprisingly Deemed Franchise 'Cornerstone Player'
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start in 2025, proving they might be the team to beat in the American League.
After years of struggles, things have finally come together for the Tigers. In the second half of the 2024 campaign, the team was able to go on a ridiculous run and make the playoffs.
In the AL Wild Card Round, they were able to dethrone the Houston Astros, perhaps signaling a changing of the guard in the AL.
Even though the team was far from perfect last season, they showed that they could compete with their young core of talent.
This winter, the franchise was able to bring in a couple of veterans to help support the budding core of talent, and the moves have mostly been good.
Now, with a young team that might be the one to be in the AL, the future is bright in Detroit.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Riley Greene being the cornerstone player for the Tigers. Choosing the talented outfielder over Tarik Skubal.
“Without question, Tarik Skubal is the current face of this franchise. However, the ace is only under team control through next season and thus doesn't fit the criteria. Greene was easily their second-most valuable player in 2024, though, and has again been one of the most potent bats in Detroit's lineup," he wrote.
Skubal is certainly the ace and the best player for Detroit, but his contract situation is a looming question mark for the franchise.
For about the last year and a half now, the southpaw has been the best pitcher in baseball. On his way toward winning the AL Cy Young in 2024, he also brought home the Triple Crown for pitching.
What might be most impressive is that some of his metrics are even better in 2025 than during the last campaign.
However, while he is amazing, he is only under contract through next season. As the best pitcher in baseball and a left-hander, it’s hard to figure out what type of contract he might get on the open market.
For the Tigers, letting him test free agency could result in them losing him.
With that being said, while Skubal is great, their other star is under contract through 2028 and is an All-Star outfielder.
While Greene might not be the best hitter in the game, he is just 24 years old and already the best hitter in the lineup.
Even though Skubal not being called the franchise cornerstone might seem shocking, his looming contract situation could mean that his days in Detroit are going to be numbered. Greene being under contract for longer makes him the cornerstone player for the Tigers until the future of Skubal with the franchise is figured out.
