Detroit Tigers Slugger Unlocking Power Potential With Major Changes to Batting Stance
With the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State.
The team envisioned him being their next great middle-of-the-order slugger, following in the footsteps of Miguel Cabrera. The future Hall of Famer retired from the game following the 2023 season, which is when Torkelson began to show signs of breaking out.
That year he had a .233/.313/.446 slash line with 31 home runs, 34 doubles and 94 RBI with a slightly above average 107 OPS+.
Unfortunately, he was unable to build off of that success, struggling mightily in 2024 and spending some time back down in the minor leagues.
Upon his promotion back to the Big Leagues, he produced better numbers. In the second half, he had a .248/.338/.444 slash line with six home runs, six doubles and one triple in 151 plate appearances.
Alas, he didn’t look to have a spot in the everyday lineup coming into spring training just a few months ago.
The team signed veteran Gleyber Torres away from the New York Yankees in free agency, pushing Colt Keith over to first base.
Torkelson didn’t let that deter him, producing at an impressive level during Grapefruit League games and forcing his way onto the Opening Day roster.
It is something the Tigers are certainly happy to have done, with the former No. 1 pick being arguably the most productive hitter on the team thus far this season.
Through 183 plate appearances, he has a .240/.344/.526 slash line with 11 home runs, already surpassing his total from 2024 despite having less than half the amount of plate appearances.
He has added 11 doubles and knocked in 34 runs with an OPS+ of 144. His RBI total has nearly been matched as well and Torkelson is working counts better, increasing his walk rate to a career-high 12.6%.
What has led to such a drastic turnaround in his production?
As shared by Josh Wilson of Sports Illustrated, Torkelson overhauled his batting stance and it has paid major dividends.
“After using a barely opened 2-degree stance in 2024, he’s opened up with a 16-degree stance this year. He’s noticeably moved back in the box (5.5 inches), too, giving his bat speed a completely new position of power to work from,” Wilson wrote.
He has maintained his above-average swing speed but the stance change is now allowing him to unlock more of his power potential. His contact rate has increased, he is chasing less and finding the barrel more often.
Those are the ingredients to a breakout, which Torkelson is in the midst of.
It came at the perfect time, with Detroit in search of some pop for their lineup and now being one of the most productive offenses in the MLB.
All it took was an internal development from a former top prospect helping put the team over the top.