Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Could Be Best Trade Chip To Improve Areas of Need
The Detroit Tigers were able to pick up an impressive series win against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, further proving they are a legitimate contender in 2025.
This season has gotten off to a great start for the Tigers. Coming into the year, expectations were a bit higher thanks to a strong finish to the 2024 campaign. While Detroit might have been considered a playoff contender, they appear to be capable of much more.
Even though this is a team that has performed extremely well, they will certainly be buyers at the trade deadline, with a couple of areas they might want to improve.
Some of areas that the team might look to improve is in their bullpen and at third base. With a loaded farm system, Detroit would be well-positioned to make some significant upgrades if they choose to do so.
Which Prospect Could Be Detroit Tiger's Top Trade Chip?
Jason Beck of MLB.com recently wrote about the best trade chip for the Tigers being a talented infield prospect, who is seemingly blocked by some other players already.
“The Tigers’ No. 21 prospect and 2023 second-round Draft pick has quietly been raking at Double-A Erie, but he’s seemingly caught in an infield logjam in the Tigers system.”
While Detroit has a couple of the best prospects in baseball with Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, it seems highly unlikely that either of them would be available on the market.
However, there are still some other talented prospects in the system that could help, one of which is second baseman Max Anderson.
The 23-year-old was a second-round pick by the Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has been absolutely on fire in Double-A this year.
Anderson has slashed .335/.371/.553 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in 48 games so far. It feels like with those types of numbers, it will be just a matter of time before he is called up to the next level.
While the young slugger has been excellent in the minors this season, where he fits in the future plans for the Tigers is a challenge to figure out.
Currently, at second base, Detroit has Gleyber Torres on a one-year deal, but they also have Colt Keith, who was supposed to be moving to first base before Spencer Torkelson was able to have a resurgent campaign.
With a future spot up in the air, potentially moving Anderson as part of a package to improve either at third base or in the bullpen makes sense.