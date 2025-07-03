Diamondbacks Slugger Would Be 'Perfect Fit' for Tigers at Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers strong start to the season has made them arguably the team to beat in the American League.
After their impressive run to end the 2024 campaign, the Tigers came into 2025 with higher expectations than in years past.
So far, Detroit has been able to meet and exceed those expectations in the first half of the campaign. With some young star power leading the way, the Tigers are proving to be an elite team.
However, while there is a lot to like about the roster right now, there are some holes. Since missing out on Alex Bregman in free agency over the winter, third base has been a mess for the Tigers.
Even though the rest of the lineup has performed well, they could use some more offensive production from the hot corner. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, there is no reason why Detroit shouldn’t be aggressive in trying to improve.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently wrote about Eugenio Suarez being a perfect fit for the Tigers at the trade deadline.
“Adding Suarez to hit between lefties Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene feels like the perfect fit while allowing Zach McKinstry to return to his utility role.”
All eyes will seemingly be on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the coming weeks, with the team potentially being the best seller this summer. The Diamondbacks were expected to be one of the best teams in the National League, but injuries derailed their campaign.
Now, with a lot of veteran talent, they could be looking to move some, including Suarez.
If the slugger becomes available, he is going to be highly sought after, with a couple of contenders in need of a third baseman. So far this year, Suarez has slashed .250/.319/.555 with 26 home runs and 69 RBI in 84 games played.
The power numbers from Suarez are extremely impressive so far this campaign, and he would provide an instant impact for the Tigers on offense.
Coming into the season, right-handed power hitting was a need for the team. Fortunately, they were able to have Spencer Torkelson step up and help fill that void. However, adding a player of the caliber of Suarez would be able to transform this unit into one of the best in baseball.
Detroit has one of the best farm systems in baseball to be able to facilitate a trade with whoever they want, and if Suarez becomes available, he is a perfect fit.
